2017 NHL playoffs: Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins Game 7 preview, update

Trailing 2-1 and just 20 minutes from elimination in Game 5, the Washington Capitals scored eight straight goals over two games and find themselves with what feels like a commanding 3-3 tie as they prepare to host the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 Wednesday night. Following Monday's 5-2 win, the Presidents' Trophy winners return home with a chance to exorcise several playoff demons, including an opportunity to beat the Penguins in the postseason for just the second time in 10 tries and reach the conference finals for the first time since 1997-98.

