2016-17 Rink Wrap: John Carlson

2016-17 Rink Wrap: John Carlson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Japers' Rink

Key Stat : For the third time in four years, Real American Hero John Carlson led all Capitals skaters in average time-on-ice . Interesting Stat : Among Caps defensemen and adjusted for venue and score, Good Ol' Seventy-Four had the second-worst Shots For/60 , but the second- best Scoring Chances For/60 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,396,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC