William Nylander was raised by the Capitals. Now, he's trying to eliminate them.
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, left, makes a save on Toronto's William Nylander. The 20-year-old Maple Leaf grew up around Washington's ice and its players, but now wants to knock them out of the postseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC