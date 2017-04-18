Why Budweiser Gave 10,000 High-Tech Cups to Hockey Fans

The sold-out crowd at Verizon Center in D.C. cheered whenever the Washington Capitals scored a goal against Maple Leafs during Stanley Cup playoff Game 2 on April 15 - and their cups did, too. The arena flashed with red lights from more than 10,000 Budweiser Red Light Cups - all synced to go off with every Caps goal.

