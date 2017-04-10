Wayne Gretzky compares Connor McDavid...

Wayne Gretzky compares Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews to Sid Crosby, Alex Ovechkin

It's been 12 years since Ovechkin and Crosby took the NHL by storm, now Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are making a similar impact. In a year in which Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby again will be vying for the Stanley Cup, it's only appropriate that two new stars are itching to make their own names.

