Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin says he still plans to play in Pyeongchang
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, center, of Russia, and center Lars Eller, left, of Denmark, congratulate goalie Philipp Grubauer, of Germany, after he stopped the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver on March 29, 2017. Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin still plans to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even if it means leaving his Washington Capitals in the middle of the NHL season.
