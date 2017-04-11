Verizon Center Usher Gets T.J. Oshie'...

Verizon Center Usher Gets T.J. Oshie's Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Capitals Outsider

If you have ever entered the seating of the Verizon Center through the Section 428/429 entrance, you may have come across a friendly man named Charles. Charles is an usher at the Verizon Center and his usual post is waiting in that aisle for Caps fans sitting in either section to come through and ask for directions to their seats should they need them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitals Outsider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC