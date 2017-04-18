Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Cap...

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals Game 5: No one said it'd be easy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals Game 5; Series Tied 2-2 Verizon Center; Washington, DC 7:00 p.m. ET; CBC The Opposition: Japers' Rink Even with the elation of the Leafs going up 2-1 in the series, you had to know in the back of your mind that this was coming. The Leafs defied all expectations and hung right with the Capitals in the first three games of the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... 5 hr Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,479 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC