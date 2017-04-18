Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals Game 5: No one said it'd be easy
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals Game 5; Series Tied 2-2 Verizon Center; Washington, DC 7:00 p.m. ET; CBC The Opposition: Japers' Rink Even with the elation of the Leafs going up 2-1 in the series, you had to know in the back of your mind that this was coming. The Leafs defied all expectations and hung right with the Capitals in the first three games of the series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|5 hr
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC