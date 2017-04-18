Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals Game 5: No one said it'd be easy

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Washington Capitals Game 5; Series Tied 2-2 Verizon Center; Washington, DC 7:00 p.m. ET; CBC The Opposition: Japers' Rink Even with the elation of the Leafs going up 2-1 in the series, you had to know in the back of your mind that this was coming. The Leafs defied all expectations and hung right with the Capitals in the first three games of the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.