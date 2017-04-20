Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 1 Game Day
The Caps' first and third lines are in for a tough task in this series, and they're ready for it. [ Rink ] That's good, because the Caps will likely need their third line, and Lars Eller in particular, to be firing on all cylinders to get past the Pens.
