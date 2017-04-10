Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 Game Day
Has another stellar season put Braden Holtby in the running for a second-consecutive Vezina Trophy? [ Rink , CBS Sports ] It all gets underway tonight! Previews of Game 1 between the Caps and Leafs from Vogs , WaPo , AP , StarsandSticks , and Peerless , and be sure to check in - tonight and throughout the series - with our frenemies over at Pension Plan Puppets for all of the coverage from the Toronto side. Previews, predictions and prognostications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC