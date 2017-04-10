Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 Game Day

Has another stellar season put Braden Holtby in the running for a second-consecutive Vezina Trophy? [ Rink , CBS Sports ] It all gets underway tonight! Previews of Game 1 between the Caps and Leafs from Vogs , WaPo , AP , StarsandSticks , and Peerless , and be sure to check in - tonight and throughout the series - with our frenemies over at Pension Plan Puppets for all of the coverage from the Toronto side. Previews, predictions and prognostications.

