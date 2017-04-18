The winner and loser of Mike Babcock's post-Detroit decision comes...
Mike Babcock was standing in his familiar place at the back of the Toronto Maple Leafs dressing room on Thursday having watched and digested the tape of Game 4, his mind racing as it always does, and yet fully understanding the unusual juxtaposition of this hockey morning. He was talking about Game 5, reflecting back on the first four games of this ultra-competitive playoff series with the Washington Capitals, all the while aware of what went down in Buffalo on Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|6 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC