The Narrative: Face Offs, Dominance and Deployments

Case-in-point, the Leafs' game-winner came 20 seconds after the eventual goal-scorer beat Evgeny Kuznetsov on a draw in the Caps' zone, and Washington was unable to ever gain possession and clear the puck . Fun fact: not only was that was Kapanen's first career playoff overtime goal, it was his first face off in the NHL.

