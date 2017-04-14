The Capitals are Hosting Free Yoga on...

The Capitals are Hosting Free Yoga on Game Days to Help Fans De-Stress

Read more: Washingtonian.com

The Washington Capitals are no strangers to yoga; right winger Justin Williams opened up to the Washington Post in October about how he incorporates hot yoga into his off-season training, and yoga instructor Kelly Moore says she regularly leads players through the workout during the season. As the Caps work their way through the playoffs, they're getting the fans in on fun.

