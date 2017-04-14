The Capitals are Hosting Free Yoga on Game Days to Help Fans De-Stress
The Washington Capitals are no strangers to yoga; right winger Justin Williams opened up to the Washington Post in October about how he incorporates hot yoga into his off-season training, and yoga instructor Kelly Moore says she regularly leads players through the workout during the season. As the Caps work their way through the playoffs, they're getting the fans in on fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC