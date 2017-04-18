The Afternoon Narrative: Survive Game...

The Afternoon Narrative: Survive Game Five, First Period Fireworks and Game Six Scheduled

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

Braden Holtby has registered a 1.65 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage in seven career Game 5s and Alex Ovechkin has earned 10 points in 12 career Game 5s. I made a graph of historical series results in the playoffs based on who has won the most recent game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... 10 hr Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC