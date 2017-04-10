Sunday Caps Clips: All Even

Recaps and other assorted musings on last night's double OT loss from us , Vogs , Monumental video , Sportsnet , Puck Daddy , PHT , WaPo , WashTimes , CP , Peerless , NoVa Caps , RMNB , Globe and Mail , Toronto Sun , and PPP . The first period of last night's game featured a bevy of calls against the Caps, and they were... well, Tim Peel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.