Schmidt has Caps in seventh D-man heaven
Three-quarters of the way through warm-ups in Toronto on Tuesday night, Nate Schmidt was informed of a change to his evening plans. Defenseman John Carlson was a late scratch because of an undisclosed lower-body injury, which meant Schmidt would be back in the lineup for the first time in three weeks with less than 30 minutes of advance notice.
