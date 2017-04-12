Practice Notes: Nikita Zaitsev ruled out for Game 1 versus Washington

The news isn't good on the Nikita Zaitsev injury front: He's been ruled out of Game 1 on Thursday. While the Leafs defence would be in big trouble without any one of Morgan Rielly, Jake Gardiner or Zaitsev, the argument could easily be made that this is the toughest possible loss from a matchups standpoint.

