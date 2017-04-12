Practice Notes: Nikita Zaitsev ruled out for Game 1 versus Washington
The news isn't good on the Nikita Zaitsev injury front: He's been ruled out of Game 1 on Thursday. While the Leafs defence would be in big trouble without any one of Morgan Rielly, Jake Gardiner or Zaitsev, the argument could easily be made that this is the toughest possible loss from a matchups standpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC