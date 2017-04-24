Penguins chase Holtby, beat Capitals ...

Penguins chase Holtby, beat Capitals to take 2-0 series lead

Read more: The Daily Courier

With Sidney Crosby continuing his brilliance for the Penguins and Braden Holtby not having the same response in net for the Capitals, the second-round series between the NHL's top teams has tilted in Pittsburgh's favour. Crosby set up two goals and the Penguins chased Holtby in a 6-2 victory Saturday night in Game 2, taking a commanding 2-0 lead back home.

