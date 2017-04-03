Oshie has opportunity to be playoff X-factor for Capitals

In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal with teammates Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Oshie has shown to be the perfect complement for Ovechkin and Backstrom and has the potential to be the X-factor for Washington in the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.