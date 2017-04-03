Oshie has opportunity to be playoff X-factor for Capitals
The Great 8 is the best goal-scorer of this generation, but this season opponents have to worry about Oshie and wonder, "Where's 77?" The former role player for the St. Louis Blues has proven to be the right match alongside Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom , and could be the Washington Capitals' X-factor as they chase the Stanley Cup that has eluded them. The playoffs begin next week.
