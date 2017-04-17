Nikita Zaitsev to return from injury for Leafs in Game 3 versus Capitals
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have one of their top defenders back in the lineup for a pivotal Game 3 against the Washington Capitals. The 25-year-old will replace Roman Polak, who suffered a season-ending injury in Toronto's double overtime win in Game 2. He led the Leafs in minutes during his rookie NHL season and was second on the team's defence with 36 points.
