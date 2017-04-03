NHL will 'stop' owners from letting individual players go to 2018 Olympics, per report
The NHL is officially out of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang , and it appears there's little chance the Chicago Blackhawks ' star players will able to circumvent that ruling, regardless of where owner Rocky Wirtz stands on the matter. According to TSN's Rick Westhead , NHLPA head Don Fehr told agents at a recent meeting in Vancouver that he expects the NHL to prevent owners from allowing individual players to participate in the Olympics.
