NHL staying out of 2018 Olympics, but will top players like Crosby and Malkin go anyways?

The NHL has finally announced what they've been trending to for a while: the league's not stopping for the 2018 Olympics. From the mothership at SB Nation: The NHL announced on Monday afternoon that it will not be sending players to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, saying that "no meaningful dialogue has materialized" in negotiations with the International Olympic Committee, the NHL Players' Association, and the International Ice Hockey Federation.

