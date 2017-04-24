NHL playoffs: With Chicago out, who to root for and why
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin handles the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff series in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin handles the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff series in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC