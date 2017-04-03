NHL Playoff Picture: Boston Bruins' first-round opponent still undetermined
For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Boston Bruins are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But the B's still have plenty to play for in their final two games of the regular season, as Boston has the opportunity to keep itself out of the Wild Card with a strong finish this week.
