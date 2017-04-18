NHL Playoff Capsules

17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto's comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto.

