NHL not going to 2018 Olympics in South Korea

8 min ago

The league says no meaningful dialogue had materialized in talks with the NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. The league wanted to close the matter before the playoffs, which begin April 13. NHL players had participated in the previous five Olympics dating to 1998.

