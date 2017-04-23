Marcus Johansson ends Maple Leafsa se...

Marcus Johansson ends Maple Leafsa season with Game 6 OT winner as Capitals advance

Read more: Medincine Hat News

Marcus Johansson stuffed his second goal of the game past Frederik Andersen six and a half minutes into overtime as the Washington Capitals edged the Leafs 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday night - winning the series 4-2 with five of the six games decided in extra time. Johansson pulled Washington even at 1-1 with less than eight minutes to go in the third period after Auston Matthews broke a scoreless tie with his fourth goal of the series for Toronto.

