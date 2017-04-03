Malkin keen to go to Olympics, hopes Pittsburgh will let him
Malkin told Russian sports daily Sovetsky Sport he was surprised by the NHL's announcement Monday that it wouldn't halt its season for players to go to South Korea. He says "there's nothing good about this at all."
