Leafs are down but not out of tight series against Capitals

The puck is in the net past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen , of Denmark, for a goal by Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams during the overtime period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey ... . Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams celebrates his winning goal with center Marcus Johansson , of Sweden, in the overtime period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Tor... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.