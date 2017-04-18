Leafs are down but not out of tight series against Capitals
The puck is in the net past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen , of Denmark, for a goal by Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams during the overtime period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey ... . Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams celebrates his winning goal with center Marcus Johansson , of Sweden, in the overtime period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Tor... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Fri
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC