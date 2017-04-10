Kapanen scores two goals, including OT winner as Leafs draw even with Caps
Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the winner 12 minutes into double overtime as Toronto evened up its best-of-seven series with Washington at a game apiece with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night. Morgan Rielly and James van Riemsdyk also potted goals while Frederik Andersen stood tall again with 47 saves in a game that also saw Roman Polak exit with injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC