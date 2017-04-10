Kapanen scores two goals, including OT winner as Leafs draw even with Caps

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the winner 12 minutes into double overtime as Toronto evened up its best-of-seven series with Washington at a game apiece with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night. Morgan Rielly and James van Riemsdyk also potted goals while Frederik Andersen stood tall again with 47 saves in a game that also saw Roman Polak exit with injury.

