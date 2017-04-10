Kapanen scores two goals, including O...

Kapanen scores two goals, including OT winner as Leafs draw even with Caps

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the winner 12 minutes into double overtime as Toronto evened up its best-of-seven series with Washington at a game apiece with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night. Morgan Rielly and James van Riemsdyk also potted goals while Frederik Andersen stood tall again with 47 saves in a game that also saw Roman Polak exit with injury.

Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

