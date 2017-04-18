Justin Williams - Washington Capitals' 'Mr. Game 7' - has...
On the morning of Game 4, which Washington players were calling "the biggest game of the year for us" - that is, until Game 5, of course - Justin Williams was talking about the joys of facing adversity and how some of the more memorable journeys tend to stray from the beaten path. This isn't supposed to be stressful, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC