JRR Episode 44: Looking Back and Ahead

12 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

Japers' Rink managing editor Jon Press, joined Adam Stringham and Stephen Pepper to talk about how the Caps were able to close the Leafs out in Round 1 and what lies ahead in Round 2. Where do the Caps have an edge, and where are the areas of concern? What is it about the playoff format that might actually favor the Caps here? Who's the Caps' "x-factor"? All of this and much more in the latest episode of Japers' Rink Radio: As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.

