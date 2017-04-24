JRR Episode 44: Looking Back and Ahead
Japers' Rink managing editor Jon Press, joined Adam Stringham and Stephen Pepper to talk about how the Caps were able to close the Leafs out in Round 1 and what lies ahead in Round 2. Where do the Caps have an edge, and where are the areas of concern? What is it about the playoff format that might actually favor the Caps here? Who's the Caps' "x-factor"? All of this and much more in the latest episode of Japers' Rink Radio: As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC