John Carlson, Brett Connolly won't travel to Boston when Capitals face Bruins
The Capitals will be without two regulars for their last road game of the regular season, as defenseman John Carlson and forward Brett Connolly will not travel to Boston this weekend. Carlson will miss his third straight game with an undisclosed lower-body injury.
