IIHF working 'to find solutions' for Olympic deal with NHL read comments video

Horst Lichtner, IIHF general secretary, says ice hockey's world body is "continuing to try to find solutions" for NHL players to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Like Russia's star Alex Ovechkin, the International Ice Hockey Federation thinks NHL players need not miss the 2018 Winter Olympics, though team owners likely now need a "game-changer" offer on the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.