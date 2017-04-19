How D.C. fans can follow both Capitals and Wizards, whose playoff games are at same time tonight

For only the eighth time, the Capitals and Wizards will play postseason games on the same day Wednesday, with the Capitals in Toronto for Game 4 and the Wizards at Verizon Center for Game 2. Both contests are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., which means you'll need a second screen and/or nimble fingers to keep tabs on both games. Here's a handy guide for following all of Wednesday's action, plus a look at the history of these teams playing playoff games on the same day.

