Host Bryan Nehman, Producer Jacob Young Don't See Eye-To-Eye On D.C.'s Sport Teams
WBAL News Now host Bryan Nehman, a Washington Wizards fan, and the show's producer, Jacob Young who is a Washington Capitals fan, don't see eye-to-eye regarding the opposition team playing inside the Verizon Center. Listen to the full segment between the host and producer who give you WBAL's weekday 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. morning show: They joined The Brett Hollander Show on Friday night to talk about it and their team's chance of winning their respective league's championship.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
