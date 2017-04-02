Goalie nods: Vezina contenders face o...

Goalie nods: Vezina contenders face off in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

How about two points in the race for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division as well as the battle for the best record in the league. The Capitals enter the game with a four-point lead in the standings and can take a stranglehold on the division and Presidents' Trophy if they can pick up a win .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC