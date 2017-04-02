Goalie nods: Vezina contenders face off in Columbus
How about two points in the race for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division as well as the battle for the best record in the league. The Capitals enter the game with a four-point lead in the standings and can take a stranglehold on the division and Presidents' Trophy if they can pick up a win .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC