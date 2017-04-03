Game Preview: Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs put the Sabres in their place, scoring three goals in 39 seconds, Auston Matthews making the rookie scoring record his own, and did I mention 3 goals in 39 seconds? Tonight should be more of a challenge, however, as the Washington Capitals are in town. The Number one team in the Eastern Conference, who will most likely wallop whatever Atlantic teams limps into the second wild card spot.
