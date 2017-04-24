Game 2 Recap: Pens take Caps best shot, survive. Fire back and win 6-2
Welcome back Carl Hagelin ! The speedy winger returns for his first action in almost 7 weeks taking the place of Scott Wilson in the lineup The Capitals make a lineup change of their own, switching out forward Brett Connolly as a healthy scratch for minor-league tweener Paul Carey . Despite the lines the team tweeted , Mike Sullivan immediately re-unites Hagelin with Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC