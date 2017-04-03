Firebirds' Henderson Signs with Washington Capitals Affiliate, South Carolina Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays, ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, have announced the club has signed Flint Firebirds' defenseman Mathieu Henderson to a Standard Player Contract. The 6-foot, 174-pound blueliner enjoyed a breakout campaign for Flint this season, leading all Firebirds' defensemen in scoring with 54 points and 36 penalty minutes in 68 games, all career-highs.

