Feature: Maple Leafs' season ends in OT loss to Washington Capitals
In the East, the Toronto Maple Leafs gave the top-seeded Washington Capitals an incredible battle, forcing five of six games to overtime. Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson celebrates after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen as defenseman Martin Marincin defends during overtime of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
