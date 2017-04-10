Evgeny Kuznetsov Excelled in Matchup Against Auston Matthews
It's well known that the top player the Washington Capitals must keep their eye on in their opening series is rookie Auston Matthews . The scorer of 40 goals and 69 points terrorized the NHL all year as he dazzled and powered his way through a sure Calder-winning year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC