Crosby scores twice, Bonino has winner as Pens beat Caps

Sidney Crosby scored two goals in 52 seconds, Nick Bonino had the winner in the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night. Crosby versus Alex Ovechkin got much of the buzz heading into the showdown of two of NHL's best teams, and Ovechkin collected his fourth goal of the playoffs.

