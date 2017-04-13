Comparing Seasons: Brooks Orpik

Last May, Brooks Orpik sat despondently in the penalty box in Consol Energy Center, shifting his mouthpiece from one side of his mouth to the other. It was game six of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Pittsburgh, and Orpik watched as his double-minor high-sticking penalty resulted in two goals for the Penguins in an elimination game for the Capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitals Outsider.