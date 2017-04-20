Caps, Pens arrive at showdown with key differences from '16
In this March 20, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang checks Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh. The Capitals and Penguins are almost unchanged from their playoff meeting a year ago, but the small differences could make a major impact in their second-round series.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
