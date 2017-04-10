Capitals power play kept first two games tight
Two of the Washington Capitals ' three goals from Saturday's 4-3 loss in double overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs came on the power play. The Capitals had plenty of chances at both full strength and the power play, but so far against Toronto , they've had most of their success a man up.
