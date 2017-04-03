Capitals lose finale to Panthers, turn focus to Maple Leafs

Getting out-of-town score updates during intermission, the Washington Capitals coasted to a 2-0 loss against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night that had more to do with preparing for the playoffs than winning the regular-season finale. The Capitals rested several regulars, including T.J. Oshie, Matt Niskanen and Justin Williams, and sat injured defenseman John Carlson for a fourth consecutive game to get ready for the postseason.

