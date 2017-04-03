Capitals lose finale to Panthers, turn focus to Maple Leafs
With several regulars resting - including John Carlson, Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie - the playoff-bound Washington Capitals lost their regular-season finale to the Florida Panthers 2-0 on Sunday night. They learned during the game that they'll face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.
