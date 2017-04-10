Capitals favored to come out of East, but it won't be easy

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby makes a save as he catches the puck hit by Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Sunday, April 9, 2017. New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a glove save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Alexandre Burrows in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.